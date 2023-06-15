Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 841 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

