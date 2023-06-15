Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,976 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 214,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,510. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.