Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PMETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, reaching C$12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,339. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.01.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

