PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Update

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PXMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 220,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. PaxMedica has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.
PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
