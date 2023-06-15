PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Update

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PaxMedica Price Performance

Shares of PXMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 220,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. PaxMedica has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

PaxMedica Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PaxMedica in the first quarter worth $26,000.

(Get Rating)

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.