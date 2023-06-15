PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

