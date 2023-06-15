PayPal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 182,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 134,754 call options.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

PayPal stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,505,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,671. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.