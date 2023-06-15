Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Down 3.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.74. 54,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 426,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Paysafe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

