Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

