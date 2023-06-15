Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 939,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,123 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 318,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

