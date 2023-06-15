Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 939,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,123 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 318,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
