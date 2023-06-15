Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Separately, Simmons initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.26%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

