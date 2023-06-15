Peter T. Heilmann Sells 4,917 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,629.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MATX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 417,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

