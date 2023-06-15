Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.