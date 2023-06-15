PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.88 and last traded at $89.23. Approximately 169,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 240,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

