PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 99,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

