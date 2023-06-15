Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Shares Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. Approximately 18,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.29. The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

