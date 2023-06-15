Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $8.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 48,489 shares.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

