Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $8.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 48,489 shares.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
