Piper Sandler Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

