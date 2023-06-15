Piper Sandler Trims Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price to $15.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. Beauty Health has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

