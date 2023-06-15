Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika Price Performance

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

