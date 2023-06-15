Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.11

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.11 and traded as high as $37.44. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 13,481 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

