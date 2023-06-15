Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 311,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,635,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $864,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

