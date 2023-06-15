Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

