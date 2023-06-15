Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and approximately $82,070.74 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09142248 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,734.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

