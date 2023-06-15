Portman Square Capital LLP Invests $278,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.79. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

