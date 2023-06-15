PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.69

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $322,905.23 and approximately $25.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00293180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003999 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,061 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

