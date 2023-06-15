PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PowerFleet Trading Up 2.3 %

PWFL stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

