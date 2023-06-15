Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 30,591 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,391. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $178.88.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

