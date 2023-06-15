Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.26. 408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.