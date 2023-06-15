Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UFO opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

