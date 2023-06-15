ProShares Short S&P500 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,555 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,523 call options.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,696,863. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

