PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan Sells 800 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 674,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PTC

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 73.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 80,353 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

