Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Pure Storage stock remained flat at $37.36 on Thursday. 411,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

