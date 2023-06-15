Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Q BioMed Stock Performance
Q BioMed stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,881. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Q BioMed Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.