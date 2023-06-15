Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.71.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.92. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

