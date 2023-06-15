QITMEER NETWORK Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $254,777.01 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1038547 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,399.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

