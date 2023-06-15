QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.