QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $353.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,526.75 or 1.00034759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145714 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.