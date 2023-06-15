Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 0.9%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 26,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 125,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Ra Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

