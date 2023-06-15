Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,762 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.26% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,626,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,901 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PRLH stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

