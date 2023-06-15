Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,817 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.88% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

