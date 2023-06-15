Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,279 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTF. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 143.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 443,804 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENTF opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

