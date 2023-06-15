Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,699 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of ONYX stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

