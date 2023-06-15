Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $123,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

