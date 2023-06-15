Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,827 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.02% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 657,723 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,877,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,330 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 8.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

