Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,883 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.53% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTAC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

