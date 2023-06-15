Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 76,176 Shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,120,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCM opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

