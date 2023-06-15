Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of SK Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

