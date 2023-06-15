Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Up 0.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 4,358,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,430,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123,002.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,979,000 after purchasing an additional 706,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14,133.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,865,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,000 shares during the period.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

