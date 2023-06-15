Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.22 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

