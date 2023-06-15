Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

RCON stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

